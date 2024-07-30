More than 160,000 micro creators are registered on the platform, according to the brand’s founder, Raphael de Avellar

The application BrandLovrs was created to connect brands with digital influencers. According to the company’s founder and CEO, Raphael of Avellarthe objective of the technology was born from the idea of ​​making small content creators reach large companies based on their level of influence on the internet. More than 160,000 micro creators are registered on the platform.

The discomfort of the lack of structure to encompass these influencers in the market arose when the businessman saw a friend with 70,000 followers on social media decide to order a cheaper dish than another in a restaurant due to lack of money, as the executive told PodDream.

“It didn’t make sense. She had 70,000 people following her, it’s a business that has a lot of value,” he said.

BrandLovrs currently has partnerships with market giants such as Mercado Livre and Coca-Cola. Influencers can access the app daily and monetize their digital assets through partner companies.

The businessman spoke to PodDream this Tuesday (30.Jul.2024). The podcast in partnership with Poder Empreendedor is presented by Miguel Carvalho.

Avellar explains that, with the arrival of the internet, people have been looking for connections with other people and no longer with brands. According to him, companies must recognize the importance of influencers to attract and win customers in this scenario. He says that content creators are more dynamic and create a movement based on what they publish, unlike large companies.

“A content creator’s engagement is 8 times higher, on average, than that of a company. They sell showcases, catalogs,” said.

