Turin – Antonio Massa and Andrea Girardin Gibin, the first two registered in the register of suspects for the massacre of the workers of Brandizzo, will be questioned in the prosecutor’s office in Ivrea in the next few days. Both have already provided their first, summary reconstruction of the events but the magistrates will have to go deeper, this time also in the presence of their defense lawyers, to try to reconstruct minute by minute what happened last Thursday night in which a a train moving to go to the depot hit five workers who were carrying out maintenance on the Turin-Milan tracks. The prosecutor, in these hours, has collected videos, photographs and paper documents that will help the magistrates to clarify.

The three trains and the phone calls for clearance

Important, for the purposes of the investigations, will be the phone calls recorded that night between Massa, an employee of Rfi, and the movement manager of the Chivasso station. It is in these phone calls, in fact, one of the crux of the matter. According to the procedures, in fact, the Rfi delegate on site can give the green light to the construction site only after having received the ok from the movement manager when the latter confirms that rail traffic is interrupted.

According to the documents held by the public prosecutor’s office that night, three trains were expected to pass on those tracks: one for the line, one for service (the one that overwhelmed the five workers) and another at half past one in the morning. There were therefore very tight time slots for working and the Rfi employee on the construction site and the movement manager would have necessarily had to coordinate. The first call was recorded around 11.30pm, half an hour before the crash. In that call, the operations room provides the RFI employee with the time slots during which to carry out the work, communicating the passage of three convoys. When at midnight the RFI employee calls Chivasso to obtain the go-ahead, the first scheduled train has already passed and it may have been mistaken for the second. Although it does not appear that the authorization has been given, the workers are already on the tracks at work and have already carried out some work. This second call ends abruptly. It happens when the train arrives that will kill the five workers in front of the eyes of the Rfi employee and the Sigifer site manager. The movement leader calls Massa back and asks him: “Are there any problems?” Massa is in shock, on the phone he can only say: “They’re all dead, they’re all dead.”

It takes time to identify the remains

While the investigations continue, the family members live their pain waiting for the bodies of their loved ones to be returned to them. Unfortunately, the wait won’t be short. The passage of the convoy had terrible consequences and a team of coroners is dealing with the identification of the remains. Probably not all of them will be possible to attribute them. “It will not be a short matter – said the prosecutor of Ivrea, Gabriella Viglione – The activities have already begun but it is an extremely delicate technical work”. For the funerals of Michael Zanera, Giuseppe Sorvillo, Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo, Giuseppe Aversa and Kevin Laganà, we will therefore have to wait.