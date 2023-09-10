“I looked at Facebook, I read the names of the victims and I saw Giuseppe’s. I felt abandoned by the state.” This is what Daniela, the wife of one of the victims of the dramatic Brandizzo accident, Giuseppe Sorvillo, says. The man was working together with 4 other colleagues from Si.gi.fer of Bordo Vercelli on extraordinary maintenance of the tracks when he was hit and killed by a train on the evening of August 30th.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, the woman explained that she learned of Giuseppe’s death via social networks. She is finding some relief thanks to the solidarity of those who love her, starting with the families of the classmates of her two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

And yet another hand came from the mayor of Brandizzo, Paolo Bodoni, who launched a fundraiser in favor of Daniela and her little ones. “Brandizzo was severely affected by the tragedy that occurred on the tracks on the night of August 30th where 5 people lost their lives. We will never forget it. But now I have a commitment to carry out: to support Daniela and her two children by all means. They have urgent, daily, important needs, like any other family and Beppe is no longer here. In her memory, but especially to concretely help Daniela, a fundraiser has been opened, which thanks to the commitment of the Una Finestra Su Brandizzo association (which I sincerely thank), is going ahead and resources are being collected for this family of ours from Brandizzo that we must help,” he wrote on his Facebook page.