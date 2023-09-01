Tragedy of Brandizzo, the rebound of responsibility and the shocking stories of the survivors

The causes of the tragedy of I brandish in the Turin area I am still a mysterythe assumptions in the field are different: from the communication error to the blackout, until unauthorized construction site. The sad certainty is that they are five workers died hit by a train traveling at 160 km/h. “I saw death in the face. I didn’t even hear the train arrive. I looked up and was dazzled by the lights of the convoy”. The story of Andrea Girardin Gibin, the 50-year-old from Borgo Vercelli, foreman of Sigifer, is enclosed in a fraction of a second. “I leapt forward onto the second rail. The blast caused by the train – he tells Corriere della Sera – threw me to the ground”.

A few steps, On Pavement of the station, there was Antonio Massa, 45 years old, Rfi maintenance technician. He stood filling out a service report: “I didn’t notice anything, I didn’t see the train comingHere are the first fragments of memories of Andrea and Antonio, the two survivors of the Brandizzo massacre. Now the investigators are trying to trace those responsible for this dramatic accident.

