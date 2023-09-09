“I am saved thanks to a hammer”: this is what Andrea Girardin Gibin, foreman of the group of five workers who died in the Brandizzo accident on the evening of August 30th, said. He and a colleague are being investigated for multiple homicides and a train disaster with possible malice. The man admits that he risked his life and that he was saved thanks to pure chance.

“We were working on the tracks. One of the guys asked me to pass him a hammer. So I stood up and took a walk. It was at that moment that I saw the train’s headlights, instinctively I jumped onto the other track,” he told Corriere della Sera. At the moment the magistrates of the Ivrea prosecutor’s office who are conducting the investigation into the case, Valentina Bossi and Giulia Nicodemi, have not yet had the opportunity to question the two suspects because they intend to first have a complete picture of the situation and then proceed to interview the people involved.

Like the train drivers who were on the convoy that hit and killed the five workers, who declared that the traffic light was “green” when they passed and there were no signs of “work on the tracks” and the smartphones of two dead workers who, although not in good condition, conditions, they are usable and Polfer found them on the tracks. The other suspect is Antonio Massa, the RFI technician who acted as “escort” to his Sigifer team and who that evening gave the green light to the construction site despite the fact that three times the movement manager on duty in Chivasso Vincenza Repaci had clearly told him telephone said that the line was not blocked and “a train should still pass”.

Meanwhile, over 200 complaints have arrived from August 30th to today. Signed by workers, technicians, welders, railway maintenance workers resident or operating in Piedmont. The deaths of the five workers hit by a train at Brandizzo station seem to have pierced a veil of silence and fear.

Over two hundred people have reported risky facts and procedures that investigators are currently examining. The complaints were very often sent to trade unionists, other times they arrived at the Ivrea prosecutor’s office, led by Gabriella Viglione. Most of the reports concern work carried out on the tracks without authorization to proceed. Hasty, sloppy, sometimes abusive work. Other complaints, however, would reveal the absence of qualifications to be able to operate: unqualified boys employed on the tracks to shovel. Inexperienced young people put to work. Workers exposed to risks without protection.

“I was also on that track with the kids. One of them asked me for a hammer – Gibin said immediately after the tragedy – so I moved slightly. The hammer was right next to the track: I raised my head to take it. I saw the train light and threw myself to the side. That’s the only reason I’m still alive.” “But those five boys shouldn’t have died like that,” Gibin continued to repeat dejectedly. Yesterday, Francisco Martinez, the employee who had also risked his life on the tracks, was heard. He had narrowly escaped, four months ago in Chivasso, because a colleague had pulled him away at the last minute by his shirt.