He wanted to retrace once again the moments preceding the Brandizzo massacre, Vincenza Repacithe 25 year old manager movement of the Chivasso station on duty on August 30, when five workers died during the night, hit and killed on the tracks by a train. And he did it to the microphones of Tg1, confirming that never having given the OK to start work near the Piedmont station.



In fact, her phone calls in which the woman told the RFI construction site escort technician Antonio Massa three times to wait and not start construction on the Brandizzo track were already recorded on the RFI server: “Wait, there’s no interruption, two more trains have to pass and one is late.” At that time, however, while the two were talking on the phone, the five Sigifer workers were already on the tracks: they were unbolting and freeing the ballast from the stones. They are framed by the railway station camera acquired by the Ivrea prosecutors who are investigating multiple murders and a railway disaster with possible malice. And this is confirmed by the video testament of Kevin Laganà, 22 years old, the youngest of the victims who, a few minutes before the crash, broadcast images from the death track on her Instagram channel. Massa can be heard saying: “If I tell you train, throw yourself over there.” Repaci explained in this regard: “There are regulations that must be respected also because we are well aware that people and their lives are involved.”

And he added: “I am aware of having done my job in the best possible way respecting the regulation. I couldn’t have done more than that.” This is also why Repaci is rewho entered work a few days after the tragedy: “I still returned to duty because I believe that, having done everything within my possibilities, this is the right thing to do.”

