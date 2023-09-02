Railway massacre in Brandizzo, there will be other suspects

The two survivors of the Brandizzo massacre are under investigation, but they won’t be the only ones. There was no clearance for the construction site, according to the press the investigation will expand and will end under accusation the entire system of protection of the workers. Praphrasing the words of the prosecutor Viglione, according to La Stampa “it is clear that what happened made it clear that the guarantee mechanism was not sufficient to adequately protect such a delicate job in such a dangerous location”.

“One thing is certain: beyond the specific case and the individual responsibilities that will be ascertained, what hasn’t worked and more generally the now evident need is not unloaded on the last links in the chain, internal employees or contractors to restore the world of railway maintenance, i.e. to procedures, technologies, organization of work which, due to workloads, lack of qualifications of companies and workers, operating models risk repeating massacres such as that of Brandizzo”. This is what the general secretaries of Filt CGIL (transport) and Fillea CGIL (construction), Stefano Malorgio and Alessandro Genovesi declare in a joint note.

In fact, the Fatto Quotidiano speaks of a 2019 report by the Security Agency which “stripped the Rfi documents on controls, but gave the go-ahead anyway”. According to Il Fatto, the security clearance “is a fundamental document”. According to Il Fatto, “until June 2014, Rfi operated without authorization, given that, it seems, the then director of the Agency did not believe there were the conditions to release it. The green light comes two months after the termination of his office. Problem: it comes with a series of prescriptions that are not disclosed. The Ads, which has a five-year value, was renewed in 2019 and re-evaluated in December 2021”.

In 2019 it was issued with an attachment (“Assessment of documentary conformity”), kept confidential. Il Fatto says that he was able to read it: 18 pages of slating the documents provided by Rfi. The criticisms concern many aspects, including “the control of the risk related to the supply of maintenance and material”.

“I’ve crashed five lives, I only think about those guys.” La Stampa, on the other hand, collects the testimony and desperation of 49-year-old Antonio Massa, appointed by RFI to control and start up the construction site on the Brandizzo tracks. “It is not an extrajudicial confession, but the outburst of a man who is perhaps unable to accept that he has made a mistake. Serious, probably inexcusable (justice will rule in one sense or another)”, explains La Stampa, who adds: “Those who know him try to defend him: «He has twenty years of experience on the rails, he is scrupulous, he couldn’t have made a similar mistake. Maybe they gave him the wrong communication. I refuse to think he made the workers at work without authorization”. The high opinion of his professionalism is widespread”.

