”There my personal closeness and from the entire courtroom to the families of Kevin, Giuseppe, Micael, Giuseppe and Giuseppe, the five victims of last year’s tragic accident August 30th. Even one death at work is too many and as institutions we have a duty to clarify what happened”. This is underlined by deputy prime minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, in an urgent information from the Government on the tragedy at the Brandizzo railway station. ”Since I have read so many comments about the new Subcontracting Procurement Code. This tragic accident it took place this summer 2023. The framework agreement between RFI and CLF the cooperative Reggio Emiliawhich he then subcontracted to Sigifer it’s from 2020. This accident nIt is not linked to contractslegislation and procedure”.

”The common commitment is that every responsibility is clarified as soon as possible. The responsibilities that will emerge cannot go unpunished”, reiterated Salvini. While “in the context of railway maintenance To date, there are no totally safe and reliable technologies that allow us to ignore the correct behavior of people. We can have the protocols, the investments, the regulations, the controls, the professional training, but the human factor is decisive”.

