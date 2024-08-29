Brandizzo Massacre, the whole truth in a dramatic 8-minute film: “Jumped like skittles”

It’s been a year now since Brandizzo massacrecost the life of five workers hit by train while they were working on the tracks of the station of the municipality in the province of Turin. In the hands of the investigators of Ivrea, there is the video of death: crude images, also delivered to the parliamentary commission established after the massacre. For this dramatic event I am fifteen people registered in the register of suspects, called to give explanations to that dramatic video which also represents a key piece of evidence. It lasts 8 minutes. Some relatives – reports La Stampa – they haven’t had the courage to see it yet. Whoever did it speaks of “boys jumped away like skittles“. Investigations are ongoing, but closure is far from over.

The Ivrea prosecutor’s office has already decided that will ask for a six-month extension. Most likely another will follow. The relatives of the victims are demanding justice and speed. Prosecutor Viglione knows it: “The investigation is complex, it is not only trying to establish what happened that nightbut intends to ascertain why. That said, no one here has ever thought – he confides with a firm tone and La Stampa reports it – that those poor workers were aspiring suicides”. The message is all too clear. The investigators, also through that tragic 8-minute film, are trying to ascertain the behavior of those responsiblethose called to give orders to the workers.

The hypothesis is that the person who was supposed to start the works was distracted by the smartphonemaybe he was even sailing on Internetor was on social media. A hypothesis considered not to be founded but to be an addition to the conduct already contested. The first to be registered in the register of suspects – continues La Stampa – were Antonio Massa, head escort at the Rfi shipyards and Andrea Girardin Gibin, team leader at Sigifer, the Borgo Vercelli company: the latter – dazzled by the headlights of the oncoming train – he had thrown himself instinctively along the embankment. The prosecution charges the two of them multiple manslaughter and the train disasterwith eventual intent.