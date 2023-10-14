RFI fires the technician investigated for the Brandizzo massacre

RFI fires Antonio Massa, the escort leader who escaped the accident at the end of August in Brandizzo, when a train with empty carriages headed for Turin from Alessandria it hit and killed five Sigifer workers who were working on the tracks. La Stampa explains this today, according to which according to the company “it is no longer possible to continue the employment relationship even temporarily” because the relationship of trust with the company “has been irreparably damaged”.

The company, La Stampa reports today, explains that the provision has reached the end of a procedural process. That is, an internal investigation. Massa has been at home since August 31st, officially due to an injury. On 14 September he received the disciplinary charge. SAccording to the company, its written justifications were not suitable. With his conduct, Massa would have, according to RFI, violated the standards of the Code of Ethics for the group’s employees. For this reason the dismissal for just cause arrived, effective from 20 October.

