Turin – RFI revokes all contracts maintenance of the railways to the Sigifer company, the one that employed i five workers dead in the train disaster that occurred in Brandizzo on the night between 30 and 31 August. The news that was already circulating among workers in the morning was confirmed by RFI CEO Giampiero Strisciuglio.

From the tragedy of Brandizzo Sigifer «he no longer works on our construction sites, no longer works on our infrastructure.” He adds: “the tragic accident requires measures of this type.” Therefore, the main Italian company’s hard line in managing the railway system sends a message to the outside world: anyone who does not work safely cannot collaborate with RFI.

The formal revocation of the contracts was sent this morning to the Sigifer top management who – since yesterday – are investigated (4 people including CEO Franco Sirianni) for multiple manslaughter and train disaster. But an RFI employee appears on the list of suspects: his name is Antonio Massa who is responsible for crimes aggravated by possible malice and who that night gave the workers the green light to work on the tracks before the line interruption.