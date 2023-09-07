Turin – A check in the construction fund was enough to discover what was a suspicion already circulated during the demonstration organized by the unions in Vercelli on Monday: at Si.gi.fer. almost all the workers (a good 73) have the qualification of ordinary workers. Just 18 are skilled workers and 35 are specialized workers. «This means that they have the lowest level – explains Claudio Papa, general secretary of Feneal Uil Turin – instead they are called to carry out tasks for which one cannot be an ordinary worker. Having 73 ordinary workers means that there is already a problem». And in the team overwhelmed by the train it would seem – according to investigators – that four were just ordinary workers. In principle, therefore, they could not have been sent to work on the Brandizzo railway tracks: a highly specialized construction site, not a routine construction site and which, therefore, required the presence of workers with certain qualifications. Which it turns out not all of the victims had.

The requirements possessed by the workers of Si.gi.fer are among the many aspects under investigation by investigators. «Most of the injuries happen in the subcontracting chain, we see it all the time. That’s why we need to reduce it, not feed it. The government, on the other hand, is going in the opposite direction», adds Massimo Cogliandro, general secretary of Fillea CGIL Piedmont. «Never before have training, the adoption of preventive tools thanks to the virtuous use of technological innovations, and the strengthening of controls on construction sites been useful in order to avoid accidents. Only in this way is it possible to guarantee safety, regularity and legality on construction sites» adds Mario De Lellis, general secretary of Filca-Cisl Turin.

The work of magistrates in the prosecutor’s office in Ivrea keep focusing on two aspects: the full reconstruction of the night of the tragedy (and for this purpose the river hearing of Vincenza Repaci, the manager of the Chivasso station who had denied the authorization to start the works, could have been decisive) and the need to shed light on the fact that entering the tracks before the green light was a practice or an occasional event. In this sense, the testimony of Tonino Laganà, the brother of Kevin, the youngest of the victims, could be relevant: the boy is also an employee of Si.gi.fer. and this morning he will be heard by the magistrates as a person informed of the facts.

Instead, the issue of the security certificate should be closed of Si.gi.fer. which appeared to have expired on July 28, thus a month before the accident. In reality, the expiry date is shown in the Certificate of qualification for the execution of public works but the certificate would have been renewed until 2026. The new date has not yet been included in the Certificate because there is a technical time that can go up to at 90 days.