Brandizzo massacre, a new video would change the cards on the table: here’s why

There might be one carried out in the investigation into the Brandizzo tragedy: a new videofilmed by the station’s surveillance cameras, says one temporal scan and a slightly different truth from what has emerged so far on the massacre that occurred near the station where, between 30 and 31 August, an empty passenger train overwhelmed Europehe killed five workers who were working on the tracks.

The newspaper reports it The print underlining that the “starting point remains the same: the five Sigifer workers who died were working on the tracks despite no one having authorized the interruption of railway circulation. Accompanying them was the foreman of Sigifer Andrea Girardin Gibin and RFI’s ‘surveillance leader’, Antonio Massa, both survivors and both under investigation” although with different roles.

From the video, according to what the newspaper reports, it emerges that “Massa, immediately before the passage of a train to Milan, would have made the workers move away from the tracks. Then he would get on the phone, probably with the station master of Chivasso who three times denied the suspension of railway traffic, underlining that the convoy which left Alessandria late after maintenance and headed for Turin still had to pass.”

While Massa was on the phone, the workers would have returned to the tracks, the newspaper underlines, explaining that everything revolves around timing and “even if the fact remains that the authorization was missing, with the footage from the station cameras the responsibilities could be distributed differently with respect to that first and central indictment” linked to the video in which one of the workers filmed himself before the massacre.

Subscribe to the newsletter

