The black box of the train that hit the five workers in Brandizzo exonerates the driver: he was driving with the green light

The results of the tests carried out on the black box of the train that hit the five have arrived workers in Brandizzo. From the first news released, it would seem that the driver of the vehicle has been cleared of all charges.

The driver of the train that hit the workers was traveling at a speed of 160 kph traffic light was green. She should have found free passage and not workers on the tracks. It would not have been possible for him to stop the train in any way, even though he tried to do so, as demonstrated by the braking signs.

Five workers from the Sigifer company lost their lives: Kevin Laganà, Michael Zanera, Giuseppe Sorvillo, Giuseppe Anversa and Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo. However, the RFI employee, Antonio Massa and the construction site manager, Andrea Girardin Gibin, both investigated together with the Sigifer managers, survived. Six people have ended up in the register of suspects with thecharge of multiple negligent crime and train disaster.

The five workers had not received permission to start the work, as evidenced by the telephone calls with the Chivasso station. The RFI clerk had not received the clearance, because there was a late train and they should have waited for it to pass first. As evidence of what happened, a video on the cell phone of the youngest victim, Kevin Laganà.

The video of Kevin Laganà, one of the five workers who lost their lives

The boy filmed the exact moment in which Antonio Massa gave the workers the OK to start maintenance work, he would have them notified when the train arrives: “If I say train, go that way”. That train arrived, but no one managed to avoid the tragedy. The five workers lost their lives instantly. It was not easy to recover the remains and proceed with the DNA tests. On the day of the funeral, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the coffins to leave the morgue already closed. The relatives were unable to see their loved ones for the last time, as Kevin Laganà’s father also said. He himself had prepared some clothes and objects for his beloved son, but he was told that they would put them in the coffin because “There was no body to dress.”