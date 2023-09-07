Brandizzo massacre, the work would still have been paid and there was no hurry. The background on the change of station

New ones keep emerging details on the massacre of I brandish cost the lives of five workers hit by a train traveling at 106 km/h. The numbers relating to the subcontract of the Sigifer company. For the type of intervention – we read in La Stampa – the company in charge collects 50 euros per metre. To these must be added another 200 euros for each welding. And in this case there had to be two. A total of 750 euros of work, while the material is paid and supplied by Rfi and the hourly wage of a common worker is 25 euros gross per hour. The contractor – continues La Stampa – is Costruzioni Linee Ferroviarie (Clf) e the total amount was 260 million. The group, owned by the Dutch multinational Strukton Rail, then subcontracted to the company of Borgo Vercelli.



Who was on the white list of suppliers: “The Clf often entrusted him with the lower level maintenancethose that had a reduced profit margin”, it is said in the sector. The five dead workers were there because another intervention had been missed. While the owner of the Vercelli company Franco Sirianni says it was a trivial job, of the lasting up to an hour and a half.

