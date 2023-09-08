Brandizzo, all similar precedents emerge: “I never want to do this job again. Here’s what happened to me”

The massacre of I brandish it was not an isolated fact but that dangerous way to work it was a practice for those workers. Now they start talking former employees Sigifer and reveal disturbing details. “Occasionally I attacked with bosses. I said – says a technician and reports it from Repubblica – that I didn’t want to get on the tracks unless there was a disruption in service. And the bosses called me chili. They said I always jumped up. It wasn’t just Massa. Other Rfi technicians authorized the works even without permission. They sent us to get on the tracks to hurry and increase the work“. A collection of precedents. Of violated procedures. Of risk situations managed without following the rules. A Wild West. The revelations of the Sigifer workers (or ex) are about to give the carried out in the investigation on the Brandizzo massacre that claimed the lives of five workers hit by a train traveling at 106 km/h.

Already today – continues Repubblica – the technician who accuses his bosses could be summoned to the prosecutor’s office. And Martinez has a creepy precedent to tell. “Four months ago I was on the platform in Chivasso – he says – a train passed. If it hadn’t been for a colleague of mine who he was pulling us by the shirt we wouldn’t be here.” Other maintainers could have died as well. “They send us to the tracks as if it were a playground – denounces Giuseppe Cisternino, Sigifer – that evening I should have worked with them. The call didn’t come and I’m safe“.

