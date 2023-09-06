Found a video on the profile of one of the workers, Kevin Laganà: proof that they had started work without the station’s permission

A video emerged of what happened in Brandizzo, where five workers they lost their lives hit by a train. The footage was found on the cell phone of one of the victims: 22-year-old Kevin Laganà.

The young man was working as usual, while filming some with his smartphone moments before the tragedy. From the audio, a voice is heard, which would appear to be that of the Rfi employee, as he tells his workers about him: “So guys, if I say train, move over”. It could be the sure proof of the authorization to start the works, even though the Chivasso station hadn’t given the go-ahead, as evidenced by the three calls, because there was a late train.

The five workers were already on the tracks despite not having permission

The footage is now in the hands of the investigators, who want to see clearly. The Rif worker and the site manager, the only two to have survived, were entered in the register of suspects. Kevin Laganà’s video was shot an hour before the train’s passage. According to the first details that emerged, the Rif employee would have pushed his workers to get off the tracks, aware of the train that was about to arrive, reassuring them that he would warn them and they would would be moved: “Guys, let’s get started. If I say train, go that way. All right?”.

Another voice, just Kevin’s, points out to the superior that there is no authorization yet. Then she replies in a joking tone: “I understand, let’s run away… I throw myself against the gate”. But things didn’t go as planned, the train arrived at a speed of 160 km per hour and the five workers were overwhelmed and died instantly.

Kevin never posted the video

Kevin saved that footage to his Instagram but hadn’t posted it yet. It’s about a fundamental test, which shows what happened among the workers just before the train arrived. There are also three calls being examined by the police, between the Chivasso station and the RFI employee, during which permission was not given to start work: “Start after midnight, there’s a late train”. A tragedy that, therefore, could have been avoided.