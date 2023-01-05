Branding | Kerttu Niskanen made himself interesting to brands that are not used to seeing in skiing

Kerttu Niskanen manages himself and does it well.

Oberstdorf

Star skier Kerttu Niskanen has posted social media updates over the fall and winter that have garnered attention.

Niskanen, 34, has done collaborations and sponsorship agreements with luxury brands. In past years, brands like Porsche and Balmuir haven’t really fit into the domestic skiing culture.

In Niskanen’s social network, however, the signs want to be seen.

The Finnish woman was successful at the Beijing Olympics last winter and won two individual medals. Did sponsors and thus money start coming through the doors and windows?

“Well, not like that. I don’t have a manager, I manage my own affairs. I’ve been in the fortunate position that I’ve had a good support group and great people around me,” says Niskanen.

“It was wonderful to have a Porsche because I didn’t have a car partner.”

Well, is that Porsche fun to drive?

“Is! Niskanen says lightning fast and starts laughing loudly.”

New Niskanen’s prosperity has been seen in another way as well. He has started a house building project with one partner.

“I don’t think that building a house takes resources. The project has been mine and my husband’s Juho Mikkonen dream. We’ve had a beach plot in Vuokatti for many years and it’s been a dream to build a detached house on the plot,” says Niskanen.

“We considered now the time to be suitable. The stone house will rise there.”

Is the house going to be really big, so to speak?

“Ugh,” Niskanen says with a laugh.

“I’ve been asked before what size the house will be. When I have told, one has said that it is small and the other that it is big. I do not know! It is in the ears of the listener. I think the house is normal.”

National teammate Krista in Pärmäkoski there was also a house project recently, but he is of no help to Niskanen because it was a log house.

At the moment, Niskas and Mikkose don’t have the feeling that they got too big of a piece of cake and the construction stress is falling on their necks.

“We hire good professionals to do it, so you don’t have to stress yourself unnecessarily. You can focus on your own work and everyone stays in the fields they are good at,” says Niskanen.