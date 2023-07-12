DThe Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution now assesses the AfD youth organization as a secured right-wing extremist effort. This was announced by Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) and Jörg Müller, head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, on Wednesday in Potsdam. The positions of the “Young Alternative” (JA) Brandenburg, which had already been classified as a suspected right-wing extremist case in January 2019, are clearly not compatible with the Basic Law, said Stübgen. As an “actionist street troop”, the Brandenburg correctional institution is a danger to young people, to democracy, freedom and security.

The youth organization of the AfD propagates “an ethnically homogeneous German people and a community of descent” and thus violates principles of human dignity, said the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Müller. They deny German nationals with a migration background to be German or devalue them as “second-class Germans”. Under the leadership of its state chairwoman, Anna Leisten, the Brandenburg correctional institution is a “pioneer of this anti-constitutional body of thought”.

Leisten, who is also a member of the JA national board, often shows the “White Power” sign in photos, a circle with thumb and index finger and three outstretched fingers, which are supposed to symbolize a W, while the thumb and index finger stand for the P. According to the Potsdam office for the protection of the constitution, the trend, which first emerged in the American extreme right, stands for the violent White Power movement and has meanwhile become a “central slogan of the international fascist right”.

Islamist association Observation object classified

The federal chairman of the JA, the AfD member of the Bundestag Hannes Gnauck, also comes from the Uckermark in Brandenburg. The actors of the Brandenburg correctional institution maintained a close network with other right-wing extremist groups, said Müller. These networks, the radicalization of their language and the extremist activism showed that there was “no longer a democratic core” in the AfD youth organization. Last year, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified 730 people in the AfD as right-wing extremists and 90 in the Junge Alternative.

In addition, the Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the Islamic Center Fürstenwalde (IZF) and its al-Salam Mosque as an object of observation. According to Stübgen, the association belongs to the Islamist-terrorist groups Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. He spreads anti-Semitic narratives and denies Israel’s right to exist. The association, which was founded in 2018, organizes leisure and educational activities, including for children and young people. As a result, there is a risk that Muslims of all ages will be exposed to extremist attitudes and Islamist ideology through the association, said Müller. According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the association wants to acquire real estate in Brandenburg; there is a risk of expansion.