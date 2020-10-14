Wolves in northern Germany killed over 1000 animals in 2019. That is 60 percent more than in the previous year. At the same time, Master Isegrim shows a worrying trend.

Brandenburg is the federal state where most of the wolves live. The chances of seeing them here aren’t bad. But also elsewhere in Germany, tourists are drawn to the forests to capture the animals with the camera.

D.the coachman knows how to stir up the wolf fever. “I’ve already seen one,” says Thomas Hakenbeck from Friedrichswalde, vaguely waving his whip from the driver’s seat into the autumn forest. “The wolf ran across the forest path.”

The guests, high up on the open covered wagon on the way through the Brandenburg Schorfheide, look around expectantly and eerily. Aren’t the two snorting carriage horses noticeably nervous? Why do the crows moan excitedly in the pine trees? The voltage increases.

The other day he was driving a group of foresters around, Thomas Hakenbeck continues, and he listened carefully to them. They would only have talked about wolves. A whole pack was filmed nearby, seven in number. A sure wolf indicator: If the blueberry herb grows too high under the pines, the wolf is not far away.

Please what? Is that now coachman or forester Latin? The explanation, however, is quite plausible: all game that blueberry buds normally keep short like a lawn, has moved to other still wolf-free retreats in fear of the wolf. The inmates stare at the blueberry bushes along the way. They are actually quite big. But where is the wolf?

Most of the wolves live in Brandenburg

The chances of seeing a wild wolf are not that bad. Brandenburg is the federal state with the most wolfs. According to the Brandenburg Environment Ministry, there are currently 49 territories occupied by wolves, one of them in the Schorfheide.

While the increase in wolves worries shepherds, the tourists are happy Source: Getty Images

According to the Federal Wolfs Documentation and Advice Center, 105 packs, 29 pairs and eleven individual territorial animals have been confirmed for 2018/2019 across Germany. This corresponds to an estimated population of the wolf in Germany of 1350 to 1950 animals, if one adds the offspring.

This summer, Thuringia reports the first wolf pups in 150 years that have walked into a photo trap on the northern edge of the Thuringian Forest near Ohrdruf; North Rhine-Westphalia confirms the first wolf offspring in the Rhein-Sieg district.

Wolves attract visitors everywhere: Both in the Westphalian Hünxe and in the Brandenburg Löwenberger Land, the forests are full of tourists who try with cameras to find those wolves that have been newly discovered and filmed there. By the way, only four out of 16 federal states will be wolf-free in 2020: Saarland, Bremen, Hamburg and Berlin.

Wendland and Lausitz skillfully market the wolf

The famous mouflon of the Schorfheide has already been practically exterminated because of the wolves, the coachman continues in a whisper. These wild sheep are high on a wolf’s menu because they are easy prey. They only have a short escape distance, prefer to hide behind trees in case of danger or crouch in bracken, which a greedy wolf naturally finds very practical.

“Oh!” Groan some tourists in pity and look fearfully into the forest. Not a wolf in sight. It’s just a romantic carriage ride through the forest. Meanwhile: In Wendland in Lower Saxony and in Lusatia in Saxony, where wolves have howled for a long time, people are more enterprising.

Well booked: hikes where tourists are shown wolf droppings. At the hotel “Kenner’s Landlust” In Wendland, after the tour, the four-course menu from Grimm’s “Little Red Riding Hood” is recited: “There is what the wolf likes to eat: lamb,” says the menu. Wolves are good for business.

