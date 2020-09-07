NThere’s additionally the outdated SPD. She lives within the workplace of Frank Steffen, the mayor of Beeskow in japanese Brandenburg. With a proud smile, he factors to the wall behind the convention desk on which there are photos and sayings. A quote from Helmut Schmidt. One by Herbert Grönemeyer. However Steffen’s favourite image is the one by which he may be seen subsequent to Gerhard Schröder, it’s a few months outdated. Schröder laughs as if he had been nonetheless chancellor. “I am a Schröderian,” says Steffen. In fact, his model now not matches in the present day. However Steffen means one thing basic that Schröder embodies for him: “It is concerning the declare to energy.”

The mayor has been with the SPD for 30 years; he co-founded the get together in Beeskow in 1990. He did an apprenticeship as a locksmith, on the identical time highschool, then an administration coaching. He has been mayor for ten years. A basic ascension story. Greatest social democratic materials.

Within the final mayoral election, Steffen obtained virtually two thirds of the vote, whereas the SPD solely obtained 17 % within the federal election within the Oder-Spree constituency, which was happening on the identical time. Why is the get together doing so badly? Not due to the aftermath of Agenda politics, as the brand new chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans claims, Steffen believes. The department of the Federal Employment Company in Beeskow has closed, there have been too few unemployed individuals to take care of. The SPD is doing badly due to the left course, says Steffen. The get together base is specifically conservative. And social democratic politicians are additionally more likely to be conservative.

The place the SPD remains to be a celebration of energy

In distinction to many high comrades, Steffen has no drawback with the time period. Nearly everybody within the SPD shied away from taking energy. The prime ministers most well-liked to remain of their international locations. Get together chief Walter-Borjans doesn’t even need to run for the Bundestag. Solely Olaf Scholz dares. He’s now the candidate for chancellor. And is combating for the primary time in Brandenburg for his parliamentary mandate. The regional affiliation that has dominated for 30 years and isn’t afraid of energy.

Conservative – that is how Scholz is commonly described. Mayor Steffen will not be but a Scholzian, however he thinks it is good that he is operating. As a result of Scholz is related to the need to control. “The motto needs to be: If we enter the subsequent authorities, we now have to guide it.”

In the meanwhile you do not hear such sentences from Social Democrats fairly often. In Brandenburg, the place Hamburg’s Scholz desires to discover a new political house, however sure. The regional affiliation appears to have fallen out of time. The nation had solely three minister-presidents – Stolpe, Platzeck, Woidke – since reunification, all of them from the SPD. Typically she dominated with the CDU, typically with the Left Get together, presently with the CDU and the Greens. The SPD in Brandenburg is skilled, pragmatic and versatile. The principle factor is to offer the top of presidency, the remainder shall be discovered. Such cold-temperedness is simply recognized from the CDU.



Instantly a workforce: Walter-Borjans, Scholz and Esken

:



Picture: EPA





From that it says appreciatively concerning the Brandenburg State Affiliation: There is no such thing as a longer an SPD just like the one in Brandenburg. That is to be understood as a praise, not least as a result of the get together offers a special image on the federal stage: It’s usually unclear who’s talking for it, the chairwoman Saskia Esken, co-boss Walter-Borjans or Scholz. In Brandenburg, circumstances like these within the divided SPD in Berlin are perceived as a disaster. There, the present state chairman and governing mayor Michael Müller has to worry that his get together will grant him a promising place for the federal election.