From: Lukas Rogalla, Stephanie Munk

Latest news about the Brandenburg election live: The polling stations open on Sunday. SPD and AfD are almost neck and neck in polls and forecasts for the state election.

Update from September 21, 10:57 p.m.: One day before the Brandenburg election, a rally with concerts by bands such as Madsen and Sportfreunde Stiller took place in Potsdam. Several thousand people gathered on Luisenplatz in the evening for Sportfreunde Stiller’s performance. “Stay stable – against the AfD and the shift to the right” was the motto of the event. The initiative “Kein Bock auf Nazis” and the Brandenburg alliance “Brücken statt Gräben” called for the event.

At the rally, numerous people held up a sign calling for a ban on the AfD. The Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist case. last poll before the Brandenburg election The party was just ahead of the SPD.

Brandenburg election on Sunday: AfD and SPD almost neck and neck in polls

First report from September 21st: Potsdam – The decision as to whether the AfD will Brandenburg election in first place is just around the corner: The state election in Brandenburg 2024 begins on Sunday, September 22nd, with the opening of the polling stations at 8 a.m. Voters have until 6 p.m. to cast their Ballot paper for the Brandenburg election unless they have already cast their vote by postal vote.

Brandenburg election starts on Sunday

Shortly after 6 p.m. on election Sunday, the first forecasts of the election result are expected, based on voter surveys in the polling stations. In the course of the evening it will become clear whether the Polls on the state election in Brandenburg were correct and the AfD emerged as the strongest party.

As the counting of ballots progresses, the Projections for the state election in Brandenburg more and more precise as the evening progressed. A first official Result of the Brandenburg election is expected late at night or Monday morning.

There is a lot at stake for SPD Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (right) in the 2024 Brandenburg election: If the AfD wins the election with top candidate Hans-Christoph Berndt (left), he wants to step down. © Frank Hammerschmidt/Sören Stache/Fabian Sommer/dpa (photo montage)

Forecasts and Projections for the Brandenburg election live

The SPD could be replaced by the AfD as the strongest party in Brandenburg’s 2024 state elections after decades. SPD Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke has announced that he would resign in this case. Whether the Polls on the AfD result in Brandenburg Whether this is true and whether the right-wing populist party will outperform all other parties is something that approximately 2.1 million voters will decide on Sunday, September 22. There is a lot at stake for Prime Minister Woidke in the 2024 state elections in Brandenburg – as well as for the citizens who will elect their new government.

It is unlikely that the AfD, which is classified as right-wing extremist in Brandenburg by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, will provide the prime minister after the state election. No other party wants to form a coalition with the leading candidate Hans-Christoph Berndt, who is also classified as right-wing extremist. However, if the AfD receives a third of the seats in the Potsdam state parliament, it could block important decisions during the next legislative period.

Woidke could resign as SPD Prime Minister after Brandenburg election

Current polls for the 2024 state election in Brandenburg suggest that this scenario is quite possible. According to the latest figures, the AfD is ahead of all other parties with 28 percent, while the SPD achieved 25 percent in the survey. According to this, Dietmar Woidke would miss his election goal and resign as Prime Minister.

But other parties also have to worry about the state elections in Brandenburg. According to surveys, the CDU is at 16 percent, the BSW follows closely with 14 percent. The new alliance of Sarah Wagenknecht could according to Surveys on the performance of the BSW in Brandenburg thus becoming the third strongest force.

BSW is on the verge of a good result at State election in Brandenburg

According to polls for the state elections in Brandenburg, the Greens, the Left and the FDP could fail to clear the five percent hurdle. They are hoping for direct mandates for their candidates, which will allow them to bypass the five percent hurdle in the state elections in Brandenburg in 2024.

The live results of the state election in Brandenburg 2024 on Sunday will show what the final result will look like and whether the forecasts for the state election are correct. The Wahl-O-Mat for the state election in Brandenburg 2024 offers a final decision-making aid, which compares the parties’ election manifestos with your own views. (smu)