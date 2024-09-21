Home policy

Latest news on the 2024 Brandenburg election in the live ticker: Polls see SPD and AfD almost equal, projections and results are eagerly awaited.

Potsdam – It won’t be long now before it becomes clear whether the AfD will become the strongest force in Brandenburg: The 2024 Brandenburg election starts on Sunday, September 22, with the opening of the polling stations at 8 a.m. Eligible voters can fill out their ballot papers until 6 p.m., provided they have not already voted for the candidates and parties by postal vote in the Brandenburg election.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the first current forecasts on the outcome of the state election will be available, based on surveys of voters at the polling stations. Over the course of the evening, it will become clear whether the polls for the 2024 Brandenburg election were correct and whether the AfD will become the strongest force in Brandenburg as a result of the state election.

SPD Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke and AfD top candidate Hans-Christoph Berndt are hoping for good results in the Brandenburg election. © Soeren Stache/dpa/Imago (photo montage)

The more ballot papers for the 2024 Brandenburg election are counted in the polling stations, the more precise the current projections for the Brandenburg election will become over the course of the evening. The first official result is not expected until late in the evening or on Monday morning.

Brandenburg election 2024 starts on Sunday

In the 2024 Brandenburg election, the SPD could be replaced by the AfD after decades as the strongest force. SPD Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke announced that if this were to happen, it would be over for him and he would resign from office. Whether the polls on the AfD’s performance in Brandenburg prove to be correct and the right-wing populists leave all other parties behind will be decided by around 2.1 million voters on Sunday, September 22nd.

The 2024 Brandenburg election is all about Prime Minister Woidke – and for the citizens of Brandenburg it is a lot, namely their new government. It is unlikely that the AfD, which is classified as right-wing extremist in Brandenburg by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, will provide the Prime Minister after the state election. No other party wants to form a coalition with top candidate Hans-Christoph Berndt – also classified as right-wing extremist. But if the AfD gets a third of the seats in the Potsdam state parliament, it can block important decisions during the next legislative period.

Results to State election live in Brandenburg

A look at current polls for the 2024 Brandenburg election shows that this scenario is quite realistic. According to the latest figures, the AfD was ahead of all other parties with 28 percent, while the SPD achieved 25 percent in the survey. According to this, Dietmar Woidke would miss his election goal and resign as Prime Minister.

But other parties also have to worry about the state elections in Brandenburg. According to surveys, the CDU is at 16 percent, the BSW follows closely behind with 14 percent. The new alliance of Sarah Wagenknecht According to surveys on the performance of the BSW in Brandenburg, it could thus manage to become the third strongest force in Brandenburg straight away.

Do the current Forecasts to Brandenburg election 2024?

According to polls for the state election in Brandenburg, the Greens, the Left Party and the FDP could fail to clear the five percent hurdle. They can only hope for direct mandates for their candidates, which will allow them to bypass the five percent hurdle in the Brandenburg election in 2024.

The current live results of the 2024 Brandenburg election on Sunday will show how it will end and whether the forecasts for the state election are correct. The Wahl-O-Mat for the 2024 Brandenburg election, which compares the parties’ election manifestos with their own positions, offers a final guide to the voting decision. (smu)