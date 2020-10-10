D.he boys are hard to keep. Adrian leans out of the carriage and sticks out his arm. Jacob’s voice almost cracks: “Piiiii-lze!” Coachman Jürgen Strache, who has so far presented his anecdotes, is startled: “It’s nice when children are so enthusiastic about nature!” He gives Chico and Hercules, the two shiny black geldings to stop the signal with reins and voice. The children jump off and scurry under the trees.

Edible or not? To be on the safe side, there is a mushroom identification book in the backpack, and the parents of the two boys have enough experience in collecting mushrooms. On the family hike through Ruppiner Schweiz in the federal state of Brandenburg, another great mushroom miracle is to come.

Our project starts in Neuruppin. From there it should go to Rheinsberg. For the sake of the youngsters, we divided the 25-kilometer march over three days – each around eight kilometers. A six and a ten year old can do that too.

The waters are the heart of Ruppiner Switzerland

The old Prussian town was already in focus in 2019 as Theodor Fontane’s birthplace for his 200th birthday. Another well-known son of the city was the builder and architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel. He built castles and classicist buildings on an assembly line, such as the theater on Berlin’s Gendarmenmarkt or the Nicolaikirche in Potsdam.

The hike also leads along the Molchowsee riverside path. There is a lot to discover Source: dpa-tmn

We walk along the road to Alt-Ruppin, then it finally goes into the forest – into the green idyll. On the right the beeches, above us a roof made of branches and leaves, on the left thick reeds through which the sun squints. Soon the reeds open up to the sandy beach.

The Molchowsee – in autumn its banks are deserted – lies in the golden light. It is part of a chain of lakes that are connected by Rhin and Binenbach. The waters are the heart of Ruppin Switzerland, a hilly, wooded terminal moraine landscape.

Fishing at Molchowsee: The children hope for the big catch Source: dpa-tmn

On the jetty, which seems to lead into the low sun, the children cast fishing rods – a welcome change after a good five kilometers walk.

In Molchow we take the paddle boat for breakfast

It is not far to Molchow, a so-called Rundlingdorf, around whose village square the farms are grouped. We check in at the Luisenhof holiday complex on the Rhin. Katrin Helldörfer-Schmitt rents out the seven holiday apartments.

She tells of the political issue of the last few years: the Molchower Bridge. When Fontane came across the Rhin to Molchow in 1873 to talk about the old “eerie” wooden bell tower on the village square, he presumably came over a bridge.

The “Luisenhof” is right on the water; for breakfast it goes with the paddle boat Source: dpa-tmn

This path has been denied to residents since 2016. The dilapidated successor structure was blocked and demolished. “Opposite is the forest,” says Katrin Helldörfer-Schmitt. People have been waiting for the new building for years.

For us the thing has a side effect the next morning that increases the family fun. To get our breakfast, we have to get on the paddle boat. Diagonally across the street we anchor in the small port of the “River Café “. The children take off their life jackets and are soon munching on sandwiches and fruit from a cake stand. Back on the other bank, the coachman Strache is already waiting.

Discovered mushrooms while riding a carriage

Would you like to continue hiking in a carriage? Oh yeah! Fontane did it that way. He traveled through the area in a horse-drawn carriage and later published his travel texts as “Walks through the Mark Brandenburg”. What the poet could do, we too can.

We enjoy the ride in the wagonette – we continue through the beech forests in an open horse-drawn wagon at around five kilometers an hour. “If you talk about decelerating today – well, that’s it,” says the coachman.

The parents almost relaxed, but then suddenly the exclamation: “Pi-iii-lze!” The boys jump purposefully from the car again. On the bank they discover large boletus.

Coachman Jürgen Strache sits in the wagonette that pulls the geldings Chico and Hercules through the Ruppin lake landscape Source: dpa-tmn

Strache’s explanations, of course, that a raised bog is being renatured here in order to restore order to the water balance of the forest go completely under. That the gray goose and crane breed in the Ruppin Lake District and that kingfisher, otter and beaver live and that the wolf in Krangen has already killed wild game.

The mill in the forest became a hotel

The area, which is rich in mushrooms in autumn, was discovered by Berliners in the Roaring Twenties for their summer vacation, the coachman tells us on the journey, a parallel to today. How wealthy some big city dwellers were, shows the manorial development of villages like Stendenitz, which lies between the Tetzensee and Zermützelsee.

We roll along the Rottstiel river, the connection to the Tornowsee. At its northern end is the Boltenmühle, our night camp. “It is said that Frederick the Great said that if he hadn’t been King of Prussia, then he would have liked to become a miller at the Boltenmühle,” says coachman Strache when he said goodbye.

Not only Theodor Fontane passed the Boltenmühle, but also Frederick the Great Source: dpa-tmn

In front of today’s Waldhotel, water is still splashing over a mill wheel. Shortly afterwards, the family was splashing around in the hotel’s small swimming pool with a sauna when the rain started outside.

The sun drives the clouds away on the last day of hiking. First of all, the children’s willingness to migrate is bad. But between Zechow and Rheinsberg, where there were hardly any trees in Fontane’s time, they are motivated by the abundance of mushrooms: the family hops through the coniferous forest from chestnut to chestnut, and we also find Krause Glucken, the cauliflower-like edible mushrooms, in abundance.

The fact that Rheinsberg marks the end point of our hike also fits geographically. The city is located in the outermost corner of the Ruppiner Land – once a customs post when salt and tobacco were still smuggled. But we only have mushrooms in our luggage anyway.

Tips and information

Getting there: By train to Neuruppin; If you park your car there, you can return later by bus 764 from Rheinsberg.

Accommodation: There is relatively little choice along the route. In Molchow, the “Luisenhof” also welcomes you with family-friendly holiday apartments, from 80 euros for the first night, 60 euros for the next night, plus ten euros per night and person when occupied by more than two people. luisenhof-molchow.de. The “Hotel Boltenmühle” is located in the forest near Gühlen-Glienicke, double rooms with breakfast from 89 euros, boltenmuehle.de. In Rheinsberg the “Gasthof Endler” with in-house butchery also offers family rooms, double rooms with breakfast cost from 42 euros per person, gasthof-endler.de

Leisure: Ruppiner Fahrtouristik carries out trips in the covered wagonette, from 60 euros / hour for up to seven people, kremserhof.com. Fishing permits are available from Fischerei Zeuschner in the Angel-Point shop in Neuruppin, angelpoint-ruppin.de

Information desk: reiseland-brandenburg.de

