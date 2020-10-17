Online shopping websites Amazon and Flipkart are running the biggest ‘big’ sale of the year. The Big Billion Days Sale starts on Flipkart from October 16 and the Great Indian Festival Sale on October 17 on Amazon. Along with many other products in both these cells, smart TVs are also getting great discounts. In such a situation, if you are thinking of buying a smart TV for the lowest price, then this will be the best time. Let’s know about the branded smart TV, which is available for less than 12 thousand rupees during the sale.Reality’s 32 inch LED Smart TV is priced at Rs 11,499 in Flipkart SE. It is an Android Smart TV with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube. It has 24 W speakers for great sound.

Thomson 9A Series Smart TV (on Flipkart)

This is an LED Smart TV with HD display, which is available in the cell for Rs 10,499. The TV has a 32-inch LED display, quad core processor and 24 W speakers. TV is supported by Google Assistant and Chromecast. Also, WiFi, Bluetooth and USB ports have been provided for connectivity.

Kodak 32 inch Smart TV (on Amazon)



Kodak’s 32-inch smart TV can be purchased at Amazon Cell for Rs 10,999. It is an Android Smart TV with voice search feature, Google Play and Prime Video app and Chrome Cast support. It has 24W speakers, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of storage.

TCL 32 inch Smart TV (on Amazon)

TCL’s 32 inch Smart TV can be purchased at Amazon Cell for Rs 11,999. The 32-inch display given in the TV supports HDR 10. This TV, which works on Android 8, offers voice search feature, apps like Google Play and Prime Video, and Chrome Cast support.

eAirtec 32 Inch Smart TV (on Amazon)

eAirtec’s 32 inch Smart TV can be purchased at Amazon Cell for Rs 9,899. This Android TV offers pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Facebook and YouTube. The TV has 20W speakers, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage.

