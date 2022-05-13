Local markets, branded fruit and vegetables sold off: when the brand is no longer synonymous with quality

Find fruit And vegetables of “brand” in local markets now no longer so rare. In fact, it happens more and more often to come across branded foodsnow arrived at end of life and with the shelf-life running out if not beyond, within the markets. And these products almost always are literally cleared out. In fact, from bananas to melons, passing through apples and oranges, these products can be found for 1 euro or even 50 cents per kg.

But why should a supplier make so much effort to build their brand, invest time and resources in developing a product of quality, and then demean it in this way. As reported Italiafruit.netthe explanation of different operators, would be this: that “branded” goods sold to torn quotes is to be considered of second hand.

Initially intended for the modern distributionsome platform of large-scale distribution (supermarkets, food shops, etc …) has returned it to the sender and the return is thus “disposed of” in this commercial channel most popular”. Or, it can arrive from the wholesaler with surplus goods who, for various reasons, the sells out to retailers without even letting the manufacturer know.