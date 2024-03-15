International Consumer Day is officially celebrated this Friday (15th March) and companies are offering promotions

In a strategy to not increase prices, brands have reduced the volume of products. The practice, however, may violate consumer rights and companies may be fined if irregularities are proven, said the director of the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense, at Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), Vitor Hugo do Amaralof Ministry of Justice and Public Securityto the Power360.

On market shelves, washing powder whose packaging indicated the presence of 1 kg of product is now sold with 800 grams for the same price. Another example is chocolate drinks, whose volume was reduced from 200 ml to 180 ml.

According to the director of Senacon, volume reduction accompanied by price maintenance, without clear warning to the consumer, could constitute an abusive practice. Vitor Hugo states that brands need to signal the change in volume in an obvious way.

“If I have the same packaging, the same composition of the product and I only changed the weight inside, there is no point in just putting it in the washing powder box that went from 1kg to 800g, for example. Larger letters are needed to draw the consumer's attention. There is no point putting 800g with a lowercase letter. It has to draw the consumer’s attention that there has been a change there”said Vitor Hugo.

This practice must be monitored by regional consumer law bodies, such as Procons. “If the practice is found, there is an entire administrative process that can involve a fine. There are other sanctions that can be counter-advertising, redoing the packaging, and checking whether the company is a repeat offender. There is no specific fine amount.”said the director.

Consumer Day

Among the planned actions is the launch of the Bulletin of the National Consumer Protection Information System (Sindec) and ProConsumidor, which brings together the ranking of companies and the most complained about topics in the Procons of Brazilian states and municipalities.

Senacon's Consumer March also establishes the reissue of two technical notes: nº 6/2023, which deals with Protection and Rights of Women Consumers, and nº 14/2023, which establishes Guidelines for Combating Racism within the scope of consumer relations consumption.

Debt

To combat over-indebtedness among citizens, the secretariat is considering launching the 2nd edition of the debt renegotiation effort Renegotiate!, which should be held from July to August this year. In 2023, the initiative was carried out in person at consumer protection bodies across the country (Procons, Public Ministry, Public Defender's Office and consumer protection associations).

The joint effort covers debts from different sectors, such as financial institutions, telephone companies, water, electricity, among others. Debts relating to alimony, rural credit and real estate are excluded from negotiations.