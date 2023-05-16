For the first time, both Feyenoord and PSV are more popular than Ajax with the Dutch public. According to the Sports Sector Brand Research by Hendrik Beerda Brand Consultancy, the Rotterdam national champion was already the most popular football club in the country in 2012 and 2016, but PSV has never been above Ajax in the list. Thanks to its good performance, Feyenoord takes first place this season.

