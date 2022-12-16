EA single-engine Pilatus Turbo Porter turbo-prop aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean Sea shortly after take-off from Heraklion Airport in Crete on Thursday. One of the two pilots on board was killed. The PC-6 Porter aircraft that was delivered brand new by the Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus just a few days ago on December 12 belongs to the Indonesian airline Smart Aviation. The ten-seater aircraft was to be transferred by air from Switzerland to Southeast Asia together with another new sister aircraft.

After taking off on Monday in Buochs, Switzerland, the two pilots arrived in Heraklion, Greece, via Maribor in Slovenia and Podgorica in Montenegro on Wednesday, as the Porter flies relatively slowly at just 230 km/h. On Thursday, after starting in Heraklion on Crete, Hurghada in Egypt should be headed for across the Mediterranean Sea.

Descent from about 400 meters altitude

But shortly after take-off at around 10 a.m., the older pilot from Indonesia and his younger pilot colleague from South Africa apparently reported problems. The machine then turned around and tried to reach Heraklion Airport again. But that didn’t work. According to the radar data from Flight Radar 24, the Porter then sank in a well-controlled descent from about 400 meters into the Mediterranean Sea, possibly to flounder there.

This maneuver could indicate any engine or fuel supply problems. According to Greek media, rescue workers managed to rescue both pilots. After the crash, the Porter partially sank into the sea, only the tail unit initially remained above water. The older of the pilots died in the crash, the younger survived injured.







63 years as a universal aircraft in production

The crashed Porter was the last newly built machine of this type from the manufacturer Pilatus. Because production in Stans, Switzerland, ended a few days ago on December 12 with the delivery of this copy. The PC-6 Porter was in production at Pilatus as a universal aircraft for 63 years. As early as May 4, 1959, the prototype of the all-metal aircraft took off for the first time.

The machine is considered universal. Because it can be put on skis for glacier flying or on floats for sea flight. Pilots learn to fly on PC-6 or use it to drop parachutists. It is also suitable as a sprayer in agriculture or as a fire-fighting aircraft. Up to ten passengers, a maximum of 1,200 kilos of freight, ambulance beds or a mix of everything fit into the machine.



How did it come about? At the end of the 1950s, Pilatus phased out series production of P-3 trainer aircraft for the Swiss Air Force. Follow-up orders are not in sight at the time. So those responsible decide to develop a civilian multi-purpose aircraft. It should be robust, be able to be operated anywhere, transport a large payload and have short take-off and landing distances. Experiences from earlier Pilatus types flow into the new design. The main goals in the specifications at the time were versatility and a simple design for the new aircraft. The PC-6 not only achieves this, it also far exceeds the original sales targets and, above all, the expected production time.

But only as a Turbo Porter variant does the machine get its characteristic long nose. Because the original short boxer engine does not deliver enough power. That is why the PC-6A version was fitted with a French propeller turbine as early as 1961 and three years later with an American one. Today’s version with 650 hp is much more powerful than the 340 hp piston engine, but still weighs less. That’s why the nose of the fuselage had to grow significantly to accommodate the light turbine and still be able to maintain the center of gravity. This gives each Turbo Porter its unmistakable look.

Indonesian Smart Aviation, which bought the last two new aircraft, has been operating three more Porters from Pilatus Aircraft for some time.