The truck was on the bridge to check the road surface with special equipment. That turned out to be so bad that the truck was also no longer allowed to drive a meter due to the acute danger of collapse. Thus, the truck became the symbol of the ailing and crumbling bridge. For a long time there was talk that the 700,000 euros costing thirty-tonner had to be blown up with bridge and all.

The Salzbachtal Bridge is according to the German broadcaster SWR had been closed since June due to the risk of collapse: one of the piers had subsided and chunks of concrete had fallen down. The truck was towed away this week. The ‘savior’ was a mega crane with a maximum lifting weight of 330 tons and a telescopic arm that can be extended up to 80 meters.

Ulrich Neuroth, Director of Autobahn GmbH West: “We are pleased that the salvage of the vehicle was completed before the planned demolition.” The company tweeted about the incident: “It’s done, Germany’s loneliest truck has been liberated.” The bridge will be blown up next week, without a crane truck.

