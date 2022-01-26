Snel continues: ,,I’m really enjoying it and the cooperation with the people in the team is great. We all have the same goal and that is to get better and skate as hard as possible.”

The 24-year-old skater is in his first season with the main force of Team Jumbo-Visma. ,,Tijmen has become a fixed value in a few years’ time and is now at the top”, explains coach Jac Orie. “I think it’s great that he has continued to develop from within the training team.”

According to Orie, Snel can still take many steps in the 500, 1000 and 1500 meters. “That line is really steep, so I’m sure there’s a lot more in it.”

Snel will be in action this season at the World Sprint Championships in Hamar. He previously missed an Olympic ticket in the 1500 meters, although he had finished third at that distance in the Olympic qualifying tournament. However, the selection committee appointed Marcel Bosker, who will also be in action in the team pursuit.