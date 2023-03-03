Perhaps the most iconic car in the world, the brand new real Cobra comes to enrich our day.

If there’s one car that has many replicas, it’s the Cobra. It is therefore one of the most iconic cars in history, together with the Alfa Romeo 159 and the car of Ben Hur.

In addition to the many kit cars and replicas, the original toko also still exists: AC Cars. This company changes owners more often than Max Verstappen tires, but it still is alive and kicking. Over the years, the AC Cobra gets some upgrades to keep up with the times. That is with their newest car – the AC Cobra GT Roadster – not different.

Intermediate reveal brand new real Cobra

It’s a kind of ‘intermission’. The first teasers were released a few months ago. Now some photos are available and the big reveal will take place in April 2023.

As you can see it is very much a Cobra. Logical, because the appearance is the major USP of the car. The mirrors are considerably more modern, there are LED headlights and huge alloy wheels, which don’t seem to look very nice under the car. They are a bit too modern and a bit too big. But yes, there is probably a set from HRE, Cragar or American Racing that solves that problem.

In terms of technology, the Cobra keeps up with the times. Fortunately, that does not mean that there is an electric motor in it (although it is certainly possible). In a Cobra, of course, a V8 belongs and nothing else. We contradict ourselves enormously, because the very first AC Ace (on which the Cobra is based) had a six-in-line.

Obviously a V8!

The engine is a 5.0 from Ford with a huge mechanical supercharger. This delivers no less than 654 hp and 780 Nm to the rear wheels. In terms of transmission, you can then choose between a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic.

Sprinting from 0-100 km/h in the Cobra takes you 3.4 seconds, if you manage to find the ideal combination between grip and slip. The top speed is 278 km/h. That seems like a limited speed to us. Interested? The starting price is about 320,000 euros. There will then be a (slightly much) CO2 fine.

