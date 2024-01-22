We know what the brand new Macan will look like!

February 2014. That's almost 10 years ago. Yes, really, it has been 10 years since Porsche introduced the little brother of the Macan. At Porsche they were given the Audi Q5 as a basis, which they apparently were not happy with. The suspension, engine, transmission and the complete four-wheel drive system were completely different on the Macan.

The Macan combined sporty driving characteristics with a higher seating position in a compact size. It turned out to be a huge hit and still is. Not anymore in the Netherlands (a bare 2.0 now costs almost 120 grand…), but worldwide they are hard to find. But after 10 years – despite major updates – it is time for a fresh model.

Brand new Macan is as good as ready

But, ladies and gentlemen, the moment is almost here! The new Porsche Macan is standing to kick to start rejoicing with his presence! While the current model is only available with petrol engines, the next one will be fully electric. The brand new Macan will be placed on the PPE platform.

The car was developed in collaboration with Audi, because the new Q6 e-tron is its sister model, just like the Audi e-tron GT is the sister model of the Porsche Taycan.

The new Macan will be considerably heavier than the current model, which was also not lightweight. This is due to the enormous batteries with a net capacity of 95 kWh. However, the air resistance coefficient will be considerably better, going from 0.35 (quite normal given the type of car) to 0.25 (very low for the type of car). The range is at least 500 km according to the WLTP.

Drawings

After last week's camouflage shots, we can now finally see a few drawings. It is clear that it will be a 'real' Porsche with all the typical Porsche features. It is clear that Porsche is moving more in the 'coupé-SUV' direction. We don't expect too much from the Macan's headroom. But hey, that's why no one bought the current model, we guess.

How long do we have to wait now? Well, not long! The official unveiling will take place in a few days – on January 25. Of course you will @wouter here to share all the details (and his opinion) with you! Keep a close eye on Autoblog!

