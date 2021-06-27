What does a…If you look at our job landscape, you will see special functions. A lab technician or an assembly worker: apparently we really need them, where for what and why? In this series, each week someone tells about his or her profession. Today: Ferooz Mohamedbaks (45), Apple Technician iOS at Amac in Utrecht.
What exactly do you do as an Apple Technician iOS?
“I examine the iPhones, iPads, EarPods, Beats headphones and adapters that come to us to see what’s wrong with them. Then I make a plan of which repairs we can offer the customer. Sometimes it is covered under warranty and other times I have to make a quote. I also carry out repairs on iPhones. Like replacing the camera. I only carry out repairs on telephones, because we have no authority for tablets and earphones.”
How did you get started?
“I started at iCentre seven years ago. That was later taken over by PhoneHouse, which in turn was taken over by Amac. That just happened naturally and the work has always remained the same. Even though you had the iPhone 6 when I started, we’re already at twelve.”
Isn’t it difficult that a new model comes out every year?
“It’s nice that a new iPhone keeps coming out. You have to follow a course for this every year, so that you know the new operation and functions of the phone. Apple keeps adding new features and improving old ones. If you compare the latter model with the former, there is a big difference.”
What does your working day look like?
“One day I start repairs and the next I’m in touch with Apple to discuss a problem. This way we can find a solution together. I also check quotes and order parts. Although I spend most of my time making the devices; replacing a display or battery.”
Many people had to work from home because of corona. Did you?
,,No, that is not possible in the repair department where I work. I use certain machines to build in parts. I don’t have that at home.”
What’s so great about your job?
“I like to make customers happy. I can well imagine that if you buy something expensive, you also want it repaired. Some customers are very concerned about their phone if something is not working properly and I can help them with that. People can no longer do without their device. Whether it’s for internet banking or sending an app.”
And what’s less fun?
“Some customers have just bought a phone and then they drop it and it stops working. That always touches me, because they just made a big expense. I really feel for the customer. Fortunately I can help them.”
What do you need to be a good Apple Technician iOS?
“You have to be interested in technology and how devices work. It is also important to stay informed about new products and software. In addition, you must be able to work concentrated. We often use very small parts, they are so minuscule that if they fall on the floor, you can no longer see them. And you must be able to speak a decent word of English, because all communication with Apple is in English. This also applies to all courses and workshops that are given.
Would you like to grow even further in your work?
“I would certainly like that. But unfortunately I am a diabetic so I have to be careful not to take too much on my fork. I have also stated that at work. A higher position often entails more responsibility, so I have to be careful with that. First, I would like to progress to the senior position as a junior technician. Then we’ll see.”
