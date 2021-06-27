Repairers wanted!

Want to become Ferooz’s colleague? Amac has vacancies at various locations. You will find an overview here.

You will also find dozens of jobs for repairer or mechanic at National Vacancy Bank. We highlight three for you:

Adecco Direct is looking for a repair employee laptops/desktops Acer for an electronics manufacturer in Den Bosch. In the position you will look for a solution for all common hardware and software problems of computers and other consumer electronics sold.

RC Dock Engineering in Velsen-Noord makes unmanned ships that can collect information about the environment. The company has a vacancy for a Electrician – Electrician Unmanned Vessels.

Young Engineering is looking for a Technician Technical Service in Leerdam. In this position you repair machines and equipment in the food industry.