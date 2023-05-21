FC Barcelona has clearly lost its edge by winning the Spanish national title. A week after securing the 27th national title in club history, coach Xavi’s team promptly suffered its first home defeat of the season. Real Sociedad, aiming for a Champions League ticket, was 1-2 too strong in Camp Nou.
Alexander Sørloth was the big man among the visitors. The Norwegian striker, who played for FC Groningen between 2015 and 2017, already assisted Mikel Merino’s opening goal in the fifth minute. About twenty minutes before the end he made it 0-2 himself. Robert Lewandowski’s connection goal only fell in the final minute.
Frenkie de Jong participated in the entire match at Barcelona. The Dutchman could not make his mark and was booked just in time for commenting on the referee.
The defeat caused a somewhat mixed feeling at the ceremony afterwards, where Barcelona was handed the official championship cup. At the beginning of this week, the first title in four years was already celebrated with a tour in an open bus through the center of the city.
Watch Barcelona celebrate on the pitch.
