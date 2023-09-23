Singer Ana Claudia Urbina was presented as the new forward of Pure Feeling and the fans explode with joy. The cumbia group shared a publication through its official Instagram account and announced in style the return of the vocalist. “Welcome back to your home, it is nice to have you back, delight your audience with your talent, let’s move forward”reads the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, followers were happy for her return and commented: "She is the best, my Rulitos", "The best choice", "What a thrill", "Excellent, break it", "I love it, congratulations"