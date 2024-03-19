Businesswoman spoke to PodSonhar about how she balances the company's routine and larger projects

To be successful in your projects, Lela Brandão He needed to strengthen his personality over the last decade. Clothing brand owner Lela Brandão Co., podcaster, speaker and influencer with numerous advertisements on her agenda, the businesswoman told PodSonhar that, even though the projects have different fronts, it is now possible to consolidate their originality in each of them.

The entrepreneur said that, for a while, she felt in crisis for being transparent with her followers about everything she did. It was difficult to show each of her facets: “I have knowledge that is applicable in various places and today I understand that what connects them all, even though they are totally different, is me”.

Watch (36min1s):

It is for this reason, she said, that brands seek her out for advertising. “People understand that all the projects I do have my involvement even if they don't deal with the same thing. They even arrive for this reason and ask for something 360. So our audience ends up circulating everywhere”, he said.

Lela Brandão spoke to PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Poder Empreendedor. The student Miguel Carvalho and the marketing specialist Gabriella Azevedo present the program, shown every Tuesday on the YouTube's Power360.

Time management

Aligning personality with the brand is as important as fitting the time for each project into your routine. Lela has the help of her fiancé and partner Viktor Murer, who manages the leaders of each sector of the clothing company. Even so, with a routine full of productions, the entrepreneur feels the need to maintain a routine divided into blocks.

“Time management is one of the most important jobs. There is a specificity in that you have to turn your head on and off very quickly to get into another activity, so I need to organize the agenda in a way that one thing doesn’t get in the way of the other”said.

Within the daily schedule, each of Lela's projects has its own time to be produced. Furthermore, there are scheduled times for meetings and pending issues and, therefore, emergencies and unplanned meetings are unlikely to enter the agenda.

“I need to be honest with myself. If a client arrives and asks for a briefing alignment meeting, I don’t give them the first free time on my schedule because otherwise I won’t be able to handle the other projects”he explained.

Lela Brandão Co

Currently earning around R$16 million per year, Lela Brandão Co. was born in 2020 with the aim of producing comfortable clothing that does not limit people's movement. Every month, the company sells at least 7,000 pieces.

X-ray