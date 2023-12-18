Within the framework of the strategic partnership between “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, and the Supreme Committee for Supervising the Development of the Hatta Region, a group of emerging projects from members of the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative participates in the activities of the “Shatana Festival in Hatta”, which is being held Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, it will continue until December 31.

More than 30 diverse projects, including restaurants, cafes, and local products from Dubai, as well as the people of the Hatta region, are participating in this “Proudly from Dubai Market” event, in cooperation with the Hatta Traders Council and the Dubai Community Development Authority, in addition to a group of other diverse cultural events and entertainment experiences. And sports activities that offer citizens, residents and visitors the opportunity to spend a unique winter vacation in Dubai.

Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, said:

“The (Shatana in Hatta) festival constitutes a practical translation of the vision of the wise leadership to make Hatta one of the most attractive winter tourist destinations in the country, thus enhancing economic activity in the region and providing diverse job opportunities for the people of the region.” She added, “The Authority is cooperating with all partners to build the capabilities of individuals and families in the Hatta region, and to enable them to contribute positively and effectively to the rapid development movement that Hatta is witnessing,” noting that “with pride from Dubai Market,” which is organized by “Brand Dubai,” the creative arm of the office. Dubai Government Media Center is an important opportunity to highlight promising projects.

She explained that the Community Development Authority participates in the “Shatana in Hatta” festival by supporting the projects of Emirati productive families, helping them to display their products and effectively marketing them to the festival’s visitors, and supporting them to present these products in the best images, which allows expanding their business and enhancing their opportunities for development and growth.

For her part, Director of Brand Dubai, Shaima Al Suwaidi, said: “Through “Proudly from Dubai Market,” we aim to showcase the success stories of a number of projects that were launched from Dubai and have distinguished themselves in the food, beverage, and product sector, with the diverse and unique options they offer. For the audience of the Shatana Festival in Hatta, which attracts large numbers of visitors.

Al Suwaidi added: “We highly appreciate the recruitment

(The Market) is more than 15 projects belonging to the people of Hatta, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, who create and produce various goods, which are marketed to visitors of the Hatta Festival.

“Proudly from Dubai Market” includes the participation of 30 emerging projects, whose owners offer, on the sidelines of the festival’s activities, a collection of the most delicious food, sweets, distinct coffee flavors and various products, while the “Market” supports the basic objectives of the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative launched by “Brand Dubai.” , which aims to stimulate entrepreneurship and encourage small and emerging projects to grow, by introducing the distinctive products they offer, and seeking to involve them in the major events that Dubai hosts throughout the year, including the first edition of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, which represents an opportunity To learn about the best experiences that can be enjoyed during the winter in the Hatta region.

“Lim Lake” receives visitors “with pride from Dubai Market” daily, seven days a week, from three in the afternoon until nine at night, and on official holidays (Saturday and Sunday) from 12 am to 12 at night, as the new lake, which opened its doors to visitors, offers… With the start of the festival, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the wonderful landscapes and the sunset scene between the mountains of Hatta. They can also enjoy a picnic on the banks of the lake, or ride a bicycle on the designated path.