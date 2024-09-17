Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the launch date of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, the first-of-its-kind musical event in the region, from September 21 to 27. Visitors and users of the Dubai Metro will enjoy unique musical experiences and performances with the participation of more than 20 musicians from the UAE and around the world..

Participants will present their creations daily from 5pm to 10pm at 5 main metro stations: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, BurJuman, Union, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, as they are central stations and the most used by metro passengers throughout the day, providing the opportunity for the largest number of Dubai Metro users, estimated at tens of thousands daily, to enjoy the distinctive musical creations that carry artistic messages from different cultures of the world, adding a special touch to the daily commute of Dubai residents..

On this occasion, Rashid Al Mulla, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Corporate Administrative Support Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “RTA is proud of this partnership with Brand Dubai in the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival as an exceptional event within the agenda of creative events in Dubai, and coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the launch of the Dubai Metro, the most widely used public transport means in the Emirate of Dubai. This step reinforces RTA’s efforts to raise the level of satisfaction, happiness and positivity among the residents and visitors of the Emirate.”“

“The Authority seeks to strengthen its ongoing partnership with Brand Dubai, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership to make Dubai the best place to live and enjoy quality of life. This unconventional event is a testament to the attractiveness of a city that is full of arts. Dubai Metro stations are a suitable location to host the festival’s events, as they offer shows that are distinguished by being presented in open spaces among people, as Dubai Metro has more than 53 stations distributed across the emirate,” Al Mulla added. ”

Exceptional musical performances

In turn, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, expressed her happiness with the ongoing partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority and its support for the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, given the importance of the metro as the most widely used means of public transport in Dubai. She stressed that the festival reflects Brand Dubai’s commitment to providing unique experiences for community members by integrating attractive musical performances into daily commutes..

“This year’s festival features an exceptional line-up of musicians from all over the world, each bringing their unique and diverse talents to Dubai Metro stations,” said Al Suwaidi. “This festival is in line with Dubai’s advanced and global status and its cultural and social diversity, as one of the best places to live and visit in the world.”“

“The participation of 20 musicians and performers from the UAE and the world in this session is an additional confirmation of the interest that creative people in Dubai enjoy, which is today a model for global cities that place creativity at the top of their vision,” the Director of Brand Dubai added. “She pointed out that Brand Dubai is keen to celebrate creative contributions in all their forms, in recognition that creativity is one of the most important components of the prosperity of societies and the most influential in their development, which is what we are trying to express through a group of qualitative initiatives and projects in cooperation with departments, bodies and institutions of the Dubai government and all parties concerned with supporting creativity in Dubai.”.

World music

The Dubai Metro Music Festival will feature a diverse mix of international musicians, and Dubai Metro users of all nationalities will enjoy a variety of musical styles, as participants showcase their skills across a variety of instruments, including stringed, percussion, wind and even unique creations on instruments made from sustainable materials..

Global participation

This year’s edition of the festival will feature artists from the UAE and around the world, performing on a variety of instruments including the qanun, keyboard, drums, accordion, flute, violin, saxophone, piano, balafon, darbuka, guitar, marimba, and other percussion instruments from around the world. Musicians will also play electric guitars, drums, locally made instruments, and new ones..

Exciting offers

The fourth edition of the festival will showcase a variety of exceptional performances, with highlights including a stunning performance by an Emirati young man with autism who plays the piano professionally, an innovative musical show featuring instruments made from recycled materials, and performances by street artists celebrating traditional heritage music..

Attendees will also enjoy musical performances inside the metro trailers moving between the 5 stations, as well as a show. beatboxing An impressive, puppet show accompanied by live music, a vibrant display of world rhythms, featuring a variety of percussion instruments and musical styles. In addition, the festival will feature a dynamic duo playing the qanun, eye-catching performances with lighting effects, promising an unforgettable experience for all. This year’s festival will also feature a unique band that combines drumming and bright colors..

The musical styles presented by the artists participating in the event over the course of a whole week reflect a unique state of musical creativity, as well as musical experiences that present an innovative concept of musical melodies capable of generating new tunes through the integration of musical instruments..