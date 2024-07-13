Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the launch of the second guide in a series of guides for the #DubaiDestinations campaign, providing citizens, residents and visitors with information that will enable them to start a unique summer vacation in Dubai.

The guide includes a wide range of indoor and outdoor events and activities that Dubai offers to its visitors during the summer. This guide features a wide list of indoor and outdoor play areas, water parks, indoor amusement parks, sports activities, beaches, workshops and many other events that provide everyone with a unique opportunity to enjoy Dubai Summer.

Unforgettable Summer Experiences

On this occasion, Mai Al Naqbi, Senior Executive of Creative Projects at Brand Dubai, stressed that the series of guides launched by Brand Dubai as part of the #Dubai_Destinations campaign is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to consolidate Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live and visit, as the campaign in its latest version highlights the diverse options and exceptional experiences it offers during the summer.

“The second guide within Dubai’s summer destinations focuses on presenting a diverse list of indoor and outdoor events and activities that Dubai offers to its visitors during the summer,” Al Naqbi said. She pointed out that the destinations presented in the guide represent key attractions for the public, whether citizens, residents or visitors from within the country and around the world during this time of the year, as Dubai is considered one of the most diverse travel and entertainment destinations, and one of the best cities to live in around the world, with its high quality of life and diverse options of hotels, tourist resorts, shopping malls, various entertainment cities, and local and international museums,” she said, calling on the public to interact with the “Dubai Summer Guide” by living exciting summer experiences through which visitors discover many charming places in Dubai.

The Dubai Summer Destinations Guide, issued in both Arabic and English, can be obtained via the following link: https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/2024/july/12-07/02/dubais-summer-activities.pdf As well as through the website dedicated to the #Dubaidestinations campaign https://dubaidestinations.ae/ and the “Brand Dubai” account on Instagram @BrandDubai.