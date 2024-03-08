Within the framework of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign directed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to launch it to celebrate the holy month in Dubai, “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, announced the launch of “ Ramadan Events Guide, which documents all the various Ramadan activities and events in Dubai.

The guide comes as an emphasis on documenting and highlighting the elements that make Dubai the best city to live in the world, especially through the distinctive experiences that the emirate offers during the holy month of Ramadan that bring together residents, residents and visitors to enjoy the Ramadan atmosphere that reflects the values ​​and culture of the Emirati people in this holy month..

Unique Ramadan experiences

On this occasion, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “During the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai offers many distinctive experiences that bring together residents, residents and visitors to enjoy the Ramadan atmosphere through the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign organized by Dubai Media and supervised by “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm. By the Dubai Government Media Office in cooperation with government agencies and the private sector in Dubai“.

Al Suwaidi added: “The Ramadan Events Guide presents a group of unique events and activities that reflect the Ramadan atmosphere that is suitable for all family members throughout the holy month, which makes Ramadan in Dubai an occasion to celebrate our heritage and culture and reflects the spirit of giving that characterizes our society.”

Various activities

The interactive guide offers the public a wide range of Ramadan activities and events through which they can enjoy a distinctive atmosphere in Dubai by viewing light objects in multiple locations throughout the emirate to celebrate the holy month, as Dubai’s streets, trees, roads, main shopping destinations, and others are decorated with distinctive lighting to celebrate the month of Ramadan. Visitors can also shop, enjoy the Ramadan atmosphere and multi-colored decorations, and take pictures in the small majlis located in all vital areas..

Ramadan markets

The guide also offers a group of Ramadan markets, where visitors can shop and purchase many products at competitive prices, in addition to tasting Ramadan foods and foods among various retail stores and a wide range of entertainment, in addition to experiences in the art of cooking..

Ramadan nights

Hatta Wadi Hub will offer many Ramadan activities to its visitors during the holy month of Ramadan, including entertainment activities for adults and children, in addition to the activities that will be organized at The Ripe Market, the “Stay Still” event at Al Serkal Avenue, and the Suhoor comedy show with journalist Hisham Haddad and Amal Taleb. Ramadan Nights at Jameel Arts Centre, Etihad Museum, Ramadan Neighborhood – Under the Moonlight, “Art Nights” at DIFC, Ramadan Masterpieces Market at Global Village, Ramadan Nights and Lights at Al Seef, Ramadan Urban Art Nights at Box Park, and Ramadan in JBR, and Al Khawaneej Ramadan nights.

There will also be restaurants and cafes participating in many places as part of the Proudly From Dubai campaign, affiliated with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, and will offer visitors to Dubai a range of locally made dishes and drinks..

Activities in shopping centers

The Ramadan campaign in Dubai includes special prizes and rewards offered by many shopping centers, in addition to allocating activities for children, including workshops and sports activities. In addition to the events and activities included in the Ramadan campaign in Dubai, hotels and tourist destinations in Dubai offer the public a group of exclusive offers during The holy month includes accommodation and enjoyment of tourist facilities at competitive prices.

Ramadan cannon

The guide also provides visitors to Dubai with the locations of the traveling cannon throughout the holy month of Ramadan, as is the custom and tradition of the Emirates, to launch it during the holy month, which brings people together in a religious and family atmosphere at sunset..

It is worth noting that Brand Dubai worked on preparing the Ramadan events guide in cooperation with the partners of the Ramadan campaign in Dubai, which are: Dubai Media, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, the strategic partner of the campaign, the Department of Economy and Tourism, Emaar Properties, Dubai Municipality, Majid Al Futtaim Group, and the Dubai Development Authority. Community in Dubai, Expo City, Dubai Holding, Nakheel Properties, Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, Wasl Properties, Dubai Police General Headquarters, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Furjan Dubai, Dubai Sports Council, and Global Village. The public can learn about all Ramadan events and activities in Dubai through the following link:

https://dubaidestinations.ae/guides/pdf/Ramadan_Events_in_Dubai.pdf