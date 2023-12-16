Dubai (WAM)

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, in cooperation with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, announced the launch of the competition for the most beautiful photo and video clip “Reel” in Hatta, as part of the activities of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, which is organized by Brand Dubai for the first time under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and in cooperation with the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region.

The competition encourages festival visitors to document happy moments with family, and the unique places, activities and tourist attractions in the Hatta area of ​​Dubai, as it is one of the most visited destinations in the world.

On this occasion, Ali bin Thalith, Secretary General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, expressed his appreciation for the growing community confidence and reliance on visual materials in all fields, and said, “We are happy with our partnership with (Brand Dubai) to launch the most beautiful photo and video competition.” In Hatta, to emphasize the importance of the opportunity that allows everyone to harness the power of visual storytelling to create positive change, focusing on the aesthetics of the Hatta region, its heritage and ancient history.”

For her part, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, “We are pleased with our cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed International Photography Award (HIPA), to highlight the beauties of the Hatta region, highlight its natural components and the various activities and events held in the region within the (Shatana Festival in Hatta).”

She explained: “The competition provides a unique opportunity for professionals and amateurs to compete photographically in documenting these aspects with their creative lenses, which provides a platform where the arts of festival visitors meet to tell their stories while visiting Hatta events, while emphasizing the pivotal role of the image’s capabilities in preserving and immortalizing these beautiful moments,” stressing that The competition will remain open to festival visitors until December 31, with the end of the “Shatana” events in Hatta, and the winners will receive financial prizes for the most beautiful winning photo and the most beautiful winning “Reel” video clip.