Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, in cooperation with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, announced the launch of the competition for the most beautiful photo and video clip “Reel” in Hatta, as part of the activities of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, which is organized by Brand Dubai for the first time, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and in cooperation with the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region.

The competition comes to encourage festival visitors to document happy moments with family, and the unique places, activities and tourist attractions in the Hatta area of ​​Dubai, as it is one of the most visited destinations in the world.

The Secretary-General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Ali bin Thalith, expressed his appreciation for the increasing societal confidence and reliance on visual materials in all fields.

He said: “We are pleased with our partnership with (Brand Dubai), the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, to launch the competition for the most beautiful photo and video in Hatta, to emphasize the importance of the opportunity that allows everyone to harness the power of visual storytelling to bring about positive change, with a focus on the aesthetics of the Hatta region, its heritage and its rich history. The foot.”

Bin Thalith added: “Our previous experiences and partnerships with various parties have proven that such events and competitions benefit all parties. The photographer gets a chance to win and a chance to appear, and the sponsor gets a balance of visual assets, and we at (HIPA) achieve the lofty goal of the award sponsor.” “It is to enhance the role of the optical industry and provide all services and means for its growth and development.”

For her part, Brand Dubai Director, Shaima Al Suwaidi, stressed the importance of cooperation with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed International Photography Award (HIPA) to highlight the beauties of the Hatta region, highlight its natural components and the various activities and events held in the region, within the “Shatana Festival in Hatta.”

Al Suwaidi said: “The competition provides a unique opportunity for professionals and amateurs to compete photographically in documenting these aspects with their creative lenses, which provides a platform where festival visitors’ arts come together to tell their stories while visiting Hatta events, while emphasizing the pivotal role of the image’s capabilities in preserving and immortalizing these beautiful moments.” “The competition will remain open to festival visitors until December 31, with the end of the (Shatana in Hatta) activities, and the winners will receive financial prizes for the most beautiful winning photo and the most beautiful winning reel video clip.”

Nominations for the competition are available to all categories, and those wishing to win must first take a photo and video, and upload them to the contestant’s Instagram account, making sure to first follow the @HIPAAE account and the @BrandDubai account, then use #Hattafestival_HIPA to refer to the “HIPA” and Brand Dubai accounts. On Instagram.

The contestant can send any number of photos. As for the most beautiful video competition, the duration of the “reel” video must be between 30 and 60 seconds. Contestants can also share a previous video or photo on their accounts again using the “hashtag” above.

It is worth noting that the “Shatana in Hatta” festival opens its doors throughout the week from three in the afternoon until nine in the evening, and on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 10 am until 10 p.m., and visitors to the festival can enjoy a wide range of traditional performances, enchanting light shows, and enjoy With the most delicious Emirati cuisine among the mountains of Hatta and its historical and archaeological landmarks, in addition to dozens of cultural, sports and entertainment events.