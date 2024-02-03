Brand Dubai issues an interactive guide to the most famous international restaurants and cafes in Dubai

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, and within the third winter season of the #Dubai_Destinations campaign, issued a new interactive guide for those wishing to enjoy the world of culinary arts in Dubai, through what a large chain of local, Arab and international restaurants offer of many and varied dishes that suit all tastes and harmonize with each other. With the global nature of Dubai society, as well as this diversity keeping pace with its distinguished position as a preferred destination on the global tourism and travel map, which subsequently attracts large numbers estimated at millions of visitors every year.

The new guide, titled “An Outdoor Table, Please,” focuses on restaurants that provide the opportunity to enjoy outdoor dining, through their open spaces, many of which feature wonderful views of Dubai’s most prominent landmarks, ensuring enjoyment of the wonderful winter atmosphere and moderate climate that characterizes it. Dubai is home most of the winter months, which is one of the important attractions that attracts visitors from around the world during that period, especially those coming from cold countries.

The options included in the interactive guide vary, to suit different tastes, through more than 344 restaurants and cafes, which include varieties of the 9 most famous international cuisines. The guide offers options from French, Asian, Italian, American, Turkish, Indian, Latin, and Persian cuisine. And international, including the most famous Mediterranean dishes around the world, spread throughout Dubai, allowing visitors to taste a variety of delicious international flavors. The selection of restaurants and cafes included in the guide was taken into account to provide a range of distinct experiences for dining outdoors and enjoying the open atmosphere of Dubai in the winter.

Global options

On this occasion, the Director of Brand Dubai, Shaima Al Suwaidi, said: “Dubai seeks to be the best city in the world because it has all the elements that guarantee it achieving this goal at all levels. The breadth of food options is one of the standards of distinction in international cities that are keen to provide experiences that suit different tastes, especially when… The city's community will be cosmopolitan in character.

She added: “The new interactive guide serves the residents of Dubai and its visitors from around the world, and provides them with a wide range of outdoor dining options, especially during the winter, as Dubai is characterized by a distinct atmosphere, with daytime temperatures reaching 25 degrees Celsius. While temperatures in the evening reach 15 degrees Celsius, which opens the way for many activities that can be done in Dubai during the winter.”

It is noteworthy that Brand Dubai issued a number of guides during the past weeks as part of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign launched by the Dubai Media Council, to highlight unique sites that characterize Dubai during the winter season, most of which are concentrated in open areas, allowing the opportunity to enjoy Dubai’s moderate climate. At this time of year. The guides included many of the main destinations during the season, including hiking and camping sites in Dubai, and recreational activities and experiences that can be enjoyed on Dubai’s land or in its sky, as well as in its waters, with the emirate’s stunning beaches and numerous water activities and sports extending along the coast of Dubai, especially The temperatures in Dubai during this period are one of the most important factors that attract it.

The interactive guide, which comes within the framework of a series of interactive guides issued by Brand Dubai on an ongoing basis to shed light on specific activities and occasions in the emirate, and which is available in both Arabic and English, can be viewed through the following link: https://www.dubaidestations.ae/guides/7/outdoorrestGuide2024.pdf

The “Dubai Destinations” campaign website also includes creative content and various video clips of Dubai's most prominent landmarks and the most attractive areas throughout it, to encourage residents and visitors to discover the various recreational activities in Dubai and experience many adventures and family activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination.