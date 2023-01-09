Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, has issued a new guide during the winter season of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign to encourage residents and visitors of the emirate from all over the world to practice sports and provides information about sports facilities, stadiums and places where you can enjoy a wide range of activities. Outdoor sports, especially since the winter season in Dubai is characterized by moderate temperatures, which is one of the important attractions, especially for those coming from cold countries to enjoy the warm Dubai sun in winter.

The guide includes a varied list of places where various sports can be practiced, especially running, walking and cycling. And transforming Dubai into the most bicycle-friendly city in the world, as the previous years witnessed a significant expansion in the construction of bicycle paths in order to provide the highest levels of safety for fans of this sport to practice it on dedicated paths.

The digital guide sheds light on the cycling paths in Dubai, most notably: the 50-kilometer sandy bike path in the forests of the Mushrif National Park, the mountain bike path in the Hatta region, in addition to the running and cycling paths in the Al Khawaneej region. The guide also includes a path Walking parallel to the Dubai Water Canal, running and cycling tracks in Nad Al Sheba Park, in addition to many other tracks dedicated to these two sports in different locations in the emirate and within its parks and along its beaches and waterfronts.

The interactive guide also includes information about a number of sports facilities and facilities that provide an opportunity to practice various forms of outdoor sports, such as football, volleyball, basketball, tennis, paddle tennis, motor sports, horse sports and golf.

Fatima Al Mulla, executive of creative projects at Brand Dubai, said, “The guide reflects Dubai’s status as the most active city in the world and is keen on encouraging the community to practice sports and adopt it as a way of life. The content of the guide is diverse in order to provide information suitable for all lovers of various sports activities, with their diverse hobbies, in order to motivate them.” It focuses on activity and movement, and sheds light on unique places that combine the benefit of physical activity and enjoying the open air and areas that characterize the Emirate of Dubai, including mountainous areas, sand dunes, parks and beaches.

She added, “Dubai provides many diverse options that suit fans of different sports and of all age groups, and even encourages them to practice them in an atmosphere that guarantees comfort for everyone and provides them with all their requirements, and then the guide monitors most of these options and puts them within the reach of the user in an easy way that ensures obtaining the necessary information.” About places where they can practice their favorite sports in open spaces, while enjoying the clear winter weather in Dubai.”

The “Dubai Destinations” campaign continues in its winter season until February 2023, encouraging residents and visitors to discover the various recreational activities in Dubai and experience many adventures and family activities that make the city a unique winter destination.

The interactive guide, available in both Arabic and English, can be viewed at the following link: https://dubaidestinations.ae/guides/4/3.pdf The Dubai Destinations campaign website www.dubaidestinations.ae also includes creative content and videos about the campaign.