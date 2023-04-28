Bramble: The Mountain King And available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One at the price of €29.99 (€26.99 on the introductory offer on some platforms). To remind us is the beautiful launch trailer which you can see below.

Attention, because the video contains some previews of the game. If you don’t want to have it, don’t watch it and move on.

In the video we can see some game sequences and some of the main characters who meet during the game.

Bramble The Mountain King is aadventure with very dark tones that leads the player into some Nordic legends. “You take on the role of Olle, a little boy who sets out to rescue his sister, who has been kidnapped by a fearsome troll.”

The game description tells us that: “All is not as it seems in Bramble: in this bizarre land full of creatures large and small, you must carefully choose when to approach and when to hide. The forests and caves are teeming with cruel and hungry beasts. Watch out where do you put your feet…

Use the Spark of Courage, an enchanted fragment that gives you the resources you need to overcome the pitfalls and trials in your path. Defeat the terrible creatures you meet in different and unique ways. But remember: Courage without kindness can lead you down a dark path.”

Key Features Embark on an adventure as Olle, a brave boy who sets out on a journey to save his sister. A beautiful but dangerous world to explore. Encounter evil and legendary creatures from Norse lore for epic boss fights. Thrilling moments full of tension, with high quality visuals.