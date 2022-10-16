Let’s see this new trailer of Bramblein which one of the characters. It is called Skogsra and we can see it in some drawings and in the gameplay itself, to the delight of those who await this fascinating title.

Skogsra is presented as one spirit of the woods who appears in the form of a woman, seducing men and making them lose their minds. Considered a witch, she led to the execution of dozens of women, sacrificed in a vain attempt to find her.

When five men decide to face her, they too are bewitched, ending up brutally killed. Skogsra will be one of the creatures featured in the game.

Explore the dark world of Bramble and play the role of a little boy trying to survive a dangerous journey, where he will come across monstrous creatures but also find love and friendship.

Explore the dangerous world of Bramble: The Mountain King, an atmospheric horror adventure game where you play the role of a little boy looking for his sister.

Set in a world inspired by ancient Scandinavian folklore, Bramble takes you on a journey filled with magnificent scenery, mythical creatures and massive bosses.

For the rest we remind you that Bramble is in development for PC, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to see more gameplay, check out this long 18 minute video.