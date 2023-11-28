After her son Bram died of colon cancer, Hilda de Boer initially didn’t know what to do with his clothes. He had a great love for clothes, but his piles of clothes remained untouched in the closet until recently. So she decided to make a blanket out of it. “In difficult times you can pull that over you.”
Denise van der Bij
Latest update:
10:26
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Bram #died #clothing #large #rug #Including #shirt #wore #chemo