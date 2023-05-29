The incomplete weekend of AlphaTauri

The weekend of Monaco Grand Prix had opened with good prospects for theAlpha Tauri, especially after the encouraging results in qualifying from Yuki Tsunoda and after the positive performances from Nyck de Vries, who is close to fighting for the points zone after a series of unconvincing performances in the previous GPs. While the Dutchman then reconfirmed himself in the race with a good result 12th placeeven if this placement does not yet coincide with the first points of this season, for the Japanese teammate the Principality has proved to be a traitor, especially for the brakes of the AT04.

The brakes take 2 points away from Tsunoda

Already during practice on Friday and Saturday, the 23-year-old Japanese had already pointed out some problems with the braking system, but not so worrying as to give rise to fears technical knockout. A scenario which, on the other hand, materialized in conjunction with the feared arrival of the rain, which practically forced Tsunoda to relegate in the general standings when the latter was in ninth positionand therefore with the concrete possibility of bringing home 2 points in the drivers’ standings: “It’s a difficult result, because we showed good pace and were in control, especially in the dry – explained Tsunoda, very nervous via radio with the team and 15th at the finish line – with the start of the rain, the timing of our pitstop from Middle to Middle was perfect, so the team did a good job. The brake problem I had all weekend was amplified by the rain and it was difficult to control and manage the situation. I felt like a passenger from that moment until the end of the race. Obviously I’m frustrated, and so is the team, because points were possible today. It’s hard to accept, there are still things that need to be improved, but there are definitely some positives to take from this weekend. We will now reset and focus on Barcelona.”

De Vries convinces

Not to be underestimated was De Vries’ weekend, still with zero points in the world championship but author of his own best performance of the seasonwith the top-10 never so close since this start of the season: “It was an extremely difficult race, with very demanding circumstances – he added – we could have managed the first stint better, because I had a big drop in pace and suddenly recovered a lot of speed in the last seven laps on the Mediums, before it started to rain. Maybe we could have pushed Piastri less at the start, but it was a solid race. The Intermediates at the start lacked temperature and grip, but we were out of trouble. Overall, I’m satisfied with my weekend, with no major mistakes in difficult conditions. It was encouraging to see we were so close to the top 10, and we worked well as a team throughout the weekend to put the cars where they were on the grid, so we will bring those positives to Barcelona.”

In Barcelona to return to the points

AlphaTauri which, just like its pilots, will therefore try to redeem itself already this weekend with the Spanish Grand Prixscheduled in Barcelona from 2 to 4 June. A track, that of Montmelò, which evokes positive memories especially for Tsunoda, who finished the race in tenth position last year, finishing the third of his four 2022 GPs in the points. In the year in which he became Formula 2 champion, in 2019, De Vries also achieved a victory in the Feature Race.