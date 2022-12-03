In the last few hours, images depicting one have been making the rounds on the web Ford Bronco, or rather what remains of an example of the off-road vehicle of the Blue Oval, completely destroyed by flames. The charred carcass of the new generation of the famous American model was immortalized by some users who are friends of the owner of the car, with the first information regarding the causes of the fire being due to a malfunctioning of the braking system.

The story of the accident that led to the flames and a bad ending for the Ford Bronco would be the result of a problem with the ABS system after the driver allegedly braked hard to avoid hitting a deer. The deer was saved in the end but the same cannot be said of the Bronco. Photos of the burned-out car were posted on the Bronco 6th Gen Facebook page, with a friend of the driver recounting what happened in Iowa. “He had to brake hard to avoid hitting a deer and 7 miles down the road the ABS locked up the brakes and broke the brake system then shorted and started to catch fire.”

Luckily both the vehicle’s occupants got out safely before the fire reached the cabin of the Ford SUV. What we don’t know is how the fire developed and what was consumed first. Several 2.3-liter equipped Ford Broncos have experienced a problem with the brake booster line. In these cases, the pedal is often very difficult to press but nothing like what happened in this case. Carscoops magazine contacted Ford to investigate the matter, also contacting the owner of the car destroyed by the flames to try to reconstruct exactly what happened.